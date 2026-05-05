Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test

AP POLYCET Result 2026 Declared, 91.37% Qualify! Rank Card Download Link, Admission Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 May 2026
10:54 AM

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Summary
The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has officially announced the AP POLYCET 2026 results today, May 5.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check their scores and download rank cards from the official website.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has officially announced the AP POLYCET 2026 results today, May 5. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check their scores and download rank cards from the official website - polycetap.ap.gov.in.

This year, out of the 177581 registered candidates, 163008 appeared for the exam, and of these, a total of 148950 students qualified, taking the overall pass percent to 91.37%.

The announcement regarding the result was made by the Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh via a social media post. He also congratulated all the candidates who have succeeded and asked candidates who have not qualified this year not to lose hope and be determined.

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Steps to Download Rank Card

  • Visit the official website at polycetap.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the ‘POLYCET Rank Card’ link on the homepage.
  • Enter your hall ticket number and submit.
  • The rank card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.

The AP POLYCET 2026 examination was conducted on April 25 in an offline OMR-based format. The test was held in a single shift from 11 AM to 1 PM for admission into engineering and non-engineering diploma programmes offered by polytechnic institutions across the state.

Find the direct rank card download link here.

Last updated on 05 May 2026
11:12 AM
Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test Result rank cards polytechnics
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