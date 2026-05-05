RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 Out, Mock Test Activated for CBT Exam - Direct Links Here

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially issued the admit cards for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) 2026 CBT-1 examination. Along with the call letter, the Board has also activated the mock test link.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially issued the admit cards for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) 2026 CBT-1 examination. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official portal, RRB application portal, as well as from respective regional RRB websites. Along with the call letter, the Board has also activated the mock test link for the students to practise and familiarise themselves with the format.

Prior to releasing the admit cards, the board had already issued the city intimation slips to help candidates plan their travel arrangements. As per the official schedule, the CBT-1 examination will be conducted on May 7, 8, 9, 13, and 14, and later between June 16 and June 21, 2026, across multiple examination centres.

Candidates must note that carrying the admit card along with a valid government-issued identity proof is mandatory for entry into the examination hall. Failure to produce these documents will result in disqualification from appearing in the exam.

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To access the admit card, candidates should visit the official website or their respective regional RRB portal. On the homepage, they need to click on the “NTPC UG City Intimation Slip / Admit Card 2026” link. After entering their registration number, password, or date of birth, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to verify the details, download the document, and take a printout for future use.

The RRB NTPC recruitment process includes multiple stages, starting with CBT-1, followed by CBT-2, a skill test, document verification, and a medical examination. The CBT-1 exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions from general awareness, mathematics, general intelligence, and reasoning. The duration of the test is 90 minutes, and a penalty of one-third marks will be applied for each incorrect answer.

The examination will be conducted in multiple phases across approximately 200 cities, ensuring wide accessibility for candidates across the country.

The board has also emphasised the importance of Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication at the examination centre. Candidates are required to carry their original Aadhaar card or a printed copy of their e-verified Aadhaar for verification before entry. Those who have not yet completed Aadhaar authentication are advised to do so through the official portal to ensure smooth entry into the exam hall.

Find the direct links: admit card and mock test