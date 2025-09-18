NTRUHS Opens Free Exit Option for AP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allottees; 180 New MBBS Seats Added

Summary As per the official notification, candidates who have reported to their allotted colleges but wish to withdraw from their seats can do so by submitting a formal request to the college principal by September 21, 2025 The vacated seats will be rolled over and made available for Round 2 of MBBS admissions under AP NEET UG 2025 counselling

The Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has announced the activation of the free exit option for candidates who have been allotted a seat in Round 1 of the Andhra Pradesh NEET UG 2025 counselling. As per the official notification, candidates who have reported to their allotted colleges but wish to withdraw from their seats can do so by submitting a formal request to the college principal by September 21, 2025.

This exit provision offers students the flexibility to reconsider their choices without penalties. However, candidates opting for the free exit will become ineligible for subsequent counselling rounds under the Competent Authority Quota (CAQ). They will, however, remain eligible to participate in Management Quota (MQ) Phase-I counselling conducted by NTRUHS if a seat is allotted under that quota.

In addition to this update, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 180 new MBBS seats for the state of Andhra Pradesh. This includes 30 seats in Government Medical College, Ongole, 100 seats in Anna Gowri Medical College & Hospital, Parameshwaramangalam, and 50 seats in Santhiram Medical College, Nandyala. These additions will bolster the total MBBS seat availability for upcoming rounds of counselling.

ADVERTISEMENT

College principals have been instructed to accept withdrawal requests in the prescribed format, return original documents, and refund the entire tuition and other fees paid by the candidates without delay. Additionally, colleges are required to freeze the updated data by 4:00 PM on the final day of the free exit window.

The vacated seats will be rolled over and made available for Round 2 of MBBS admissions under AP NEET UG 2025 counselling. Candidates are advised to carefully consider their options before utilizing the free exit facility, as it has direct implications on their eligibility for future rounds.

For further updates, students should refer to the official NTRUHS website and counselling portal.