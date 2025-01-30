NTA to release provisional answer keys of CMAT 2025 soon on official website - How to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon be releasing the the answer keys of Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2025) on its official website. Once the answer keys are released, candidates can download the results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.
Following the release of the provisional answer keys, students will be provided the opportunity to raise their objections against the provisional answer keys. To raise objections candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per question.
The final answer keys of the exam will be released after considering the objections raised by the candidates. The results of the exam will be based on the final answer keys.
How to check the provisional answer keys and raise objections?
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT
Step 2: Click on the provisional answer key link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your login credentials
Step 4: The answer keys will be displayed on the screen before you
Step 5: Select the answers against which you want to raise objections
Step 6: Pay required fee
Step 7: Submit your objections