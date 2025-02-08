NTA to release CMAT 2025 results soon on official website - Know how to check scorecard

Summary Once the results are declared candidates can download their scorecards from exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT NTA has already released the provisional answer key on January 31, and candidates were provided the opportunity to raise their objections against the provisional answer keys till February 2, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the results of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 on its official website. Once the results are declared candidates can download their scorecards from exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

The examination was conducted in two shifts on January 25, 2025 with a total of 74,012 candidates appearing in the exam.

NTA has already released the provisional answer key on January 31, and candidates were provided the opportunity to raise their objections against the provisional answer keys till February 2, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

NTA will release the final answer key after considering the objections raised by candidates. The results of the exam will be based on the final answer keys.

How to check CMAT Results once out?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Step 2: Under the candidate activity link, click on 'Results of CMAT 2025'

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout