KEAM 2026 Trial Allotment Result Announced: Check Full Rank-Wise List for Engineering Stream Here

Summary The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2026 trial allotment result. Applicants who have participated in the KEAM 2026 counselling process can now access the trial allotment through the candidate portal at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2026 trial allotment result, providing candidates with an opportunity to review their likely seat allocation before the release of the first provisional allotment. Applicants who have participated in the KEAM 2026 counselling process can now access the trial allotment through the candidate portal at cee.kerala.gov.in. The trial allotment serves as a preliminary indication of the seat that candidates may receive based on their existing preferences and rank and does not guarantee final admission.

The trial allotment list includes important details such as the candidate's application number, rank, allotted college, allotted course, and seat category. By reviewing these details, candidates can assess whether their current choice order aligns with their admission preferences before the counselling process progresses to the first official allotment round. Since the allotment is prepared according to the options submitted during counselling, candidates are encouraged to carefully verify the information and make necessary changes if required.

CEE Kerala has also opened the option modification window, allowing candidates to revise, reorder or update their college and course preferences under the first round of counselling. The facility to edit submitted options will remain available until July 7, 2026. Candidates who are not satisfied with their probable allotment or wish to improve their chances of securing admission to a preferred institution or programme should make the required modifications within the stipulated deadline. After the option editing period concludes, the authority will prepare the first provisional seat allotment based on the updated preferences submitted by candidates.

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According to the counselling schedule, the KEAM 2026 provisional first round seat allotment is also scheduled to be released on July 7, 2026. The allotment will determine the seats allotted to candidates for admission into engineering, architecture, and medical-related programmes offered through the KEAM counselling process. Following the publication of the provisional allotment, candidates will be required to complete the subsequent admission formalities, including reporting to their allotted colleges as per the instructions issued by the authorities.

The final allotment results will be announced later, after which the remaining counselling procedures and admission reporting process will be carried out in accordance with the official schedule.

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