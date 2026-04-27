JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 Paper 2: Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today for BArch, BPlan

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the answer key challenge window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 BArch and BPlanning papers today. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so before 11.50 PM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the answer key challenge window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 BArch and BPlanning papers today, April 27. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must do so before 11.50 PM, as no challenges will be accepted after the deadline.

The provisional answer key for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) has been made available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the NTA has also released the response sheets, allowing candidates to cross-check their recorded answers and evaluate their performance.

To access the answer key and response sheet, candidates need to log in using their application number and password. Those who find discrepancies in the provisional answers can submit objections online by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question challenged. The testing agency has emphasised that challenges submitted without the required fee will not be considered.

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Candidates can raise objections by visiting the official website and clicking on the “Challenge regarding Answer Key” link. After logging in, they need to select the question ID they wish to challenge, choose the appropriate alternative answer option, and upload supporting documents. Once the claims are saved, candidates must complete the payment process to successfully submit their challenge.

The NTA has clarified that all challenges will be reviewed by subject experts. If any objection is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly, and the updated key will be applied uniformly to all candidates. However, individual candidates will not be informed about whether their specific challenge has been accepted or rejected.

Following the evaluation of objections, the final answer key for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 BArch and BPlanning papers will be prepared and released. The results will be compiled based on this final answer key.