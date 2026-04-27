Bihar government

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2026: Exam to be Held on May 20; Admit Cards from May 6

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Apr 2026
12:51 PM

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Summary
The examination will be held in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon
The e-admit cards will be made available from May 6, 2026, on the official website of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)

The written examination for the post of Adhinayak Lipik under the Bihar Home Guard recruitment drive (Advertisement No. 02/2026) will be conducted on May 20, 2026, in Patna, officials confirmed.

The examination will be held in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Candidates have been instructed to report to their respective centres by 8:30 AM. Authorities have stressed that entry beyond the reporting time will not be permitted under any circumstances, indicating strict adherence to examination protocols.

The e-admit cards will be made available from May 6, 2026, on the official website of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). Candidates must download and print their admit cards, as no hard copies will be sent via post.

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In case of technical difficulties while downloading the admit card, candidates may visit the commission’s office at Harding Road in Patna on May 15 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Applicants are required to carry their application receipt along with a valid photo identity proof. A duplicate admit card will be issued on the spot upon payment of the prescribed fee.

The commission has made it mandatory for candidates to carry a printed admit card along with a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, driving licence, PAN card, or passport. Candidates whose admit cards carry unclear or missing photographs must bring two recent passport-sized photographs to the examination centre.

Applicants have been advised to regularly check the official website for further updates related to the recruitment process.

Last updated on 27 Apr 2026
12:51 PM
Bihar government Bihar Home Guard Exam dates
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