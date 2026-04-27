Mumbai University Revises Summer Exam Dates 2026 to Avoid MHT CET Clash; Schedule Here

Summary The University of Mumbai has announced a revision in the schedule for its summer examinations 2026. While the exam dates have been rescheduled, the university has clarified that the timings will remain unchanged as per the original timetable.

The University of Mumbai has announced a revision in the schedule for its summer examinations 2026. While the exam dates have been rescheduled, the university has clarified that the timings will remain unchanged as per the original timetable.

The decision to revise the schedule comes in order to avoid a clash with the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2026. Earlier, the university had already modified the summer examination dates due to the gram panchayat elections, making this the second revision in the exam calendar.

In an official directive, Mumbai University has instructed all affiliated colleges, along with faculty members, heads of departments, and principals, to ensure that the remaining examinations in the summer phase are conducted in accordance with the updated schedule without any disruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the revised timetable, several exam codes have been assigned new dates. The paper with code 2225161-VI (NEP-2020) will now be held on May 2, followed by exam code 4001615 on May 6. Exams with codes 4E00144 and 4E00734, along with 2220161-VI (NEP-2020), are scheduled for May 11. Meanwhile, papers under codes 1P00138 and 1P00148 will take place on May 14, and 2220161-V (NEP-2020) is slated for May 15.

Alongside the revised exam schedule, the university has also commenced the pre-registration process for undergraduate admissions for the 2026 academic session. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official admission portal at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in. The deadline for completing the pre-registration process is August 25, 2026.

The admission process will be conducted in two phases. The first phase of pre-registration is being held prior to the declaration of Class 12 results, while the second phase will begin after the results are announced. Eligible students are advised to complete the application process within the stipulated timeline to secure admission opportunities.