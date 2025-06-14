NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Demo Result Link 2025 Active at neet.nta.nic.in- Get Latest Updates Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jun 2025
11:11 AM

File Image

Summary
Candidates will be able to download the NEET UG results 2025 through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in
More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the NEETUG 2025 examination

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 today. The agency has released the final answer key. Candidates will be able to download the NEET UG results 2025 through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG results 2025 is expected to be declared shortly for over 20.7 lakh candidates. The medical entrance test was held on May 4, 2025, in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

The NEET UG provisional key was released on June 3 and the objection window was closed on June 5, 2025. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer.

“The Result of NEET (UG) - 2025 may be utilized by other Entities of Central and State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/rules. The result data will also be utilized for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules,” as per the information bulletin of NTA NEET UG 2025.

NEET UG Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Go to neet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Open the NEET UG 2025 result link displayed on the home page
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Submit and check the result

It must be noted that the result of NEET UG 2025 will be based on the final answer key.

Last updated on 14 Jun 2025
11:48 AM
NEET UG 2025 NTA Results out
