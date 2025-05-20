NTA SWAYAM January 2025

NTA Releases SWAYAM January Admit Card for May 24, 25 and 31 Exams- Details Here

Summary
Candidates who have registered for the January 2025 semester exams can download the SWAYAM admit card 2025 through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/
The SWAYAM January 2025 exams will be conducted in a hybrid format across 594 courses

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2025 admit card for the exams scheduled to be held on May 24, 25 and 31. Candidates who have registered for the January 2025 semester exams can download the SWAYAM admit card 2025 through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/.

“In continuation to Public Notice dated 12 May 2025 Admit Cards for the Exam Dates 24, 25 and 31 May, 2025 is made live on the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/swayam. Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website using their registered Email ID/Application Number,” the official notice said.

The SWAYAM January 2025 admit card for the May 17 and 18 exams was issued earlier by the agency. The SWAYAM January 2025 exams will be conducted in a hybrid format across 594 courses. The exams will be held in two shifts each day. The first shift will run from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the second shift is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm.

SWAYAM January 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/swayam
  2. Click on the “SWAYAM January 2025 admit card” link
  3. Key in the required login credentials and submit
  4. SWAYAM January 2025 Admit Card will appear on the screen
  5. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference
