NTA

NTA Releases SWAYAM Admit Card 2025 for July Semester; Exam Dates Revised

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Dec 2025
12:14 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2025 semester can now download their hall tickets through the official NTA SWAYAM portal at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam
The SWAYAM July 2025 semester examinations are scheduled to be held on December 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the SWAYAM Admit Card 2025 for the July semester examinations. Candidates appearing for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2025 semester can now download their hall tickets through the official NTA SWAYAM portal at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

The SWAYAM July 2025 semester examinations are scheduled to be held on December 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2025. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the agency has revised the exam dates for three courses.

According to the official notification, the Basic Concepts in Education and Basic Instructional Methods papers—originally set for December 11—will now be conducted on December 15 and 16, 2025. Additionally, the Student Psychology paper, earlier scheduled for December 13, will now be held on December 16, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

To access the admit card, candidates must visit the official website and log in using their registered credentials. The NTA has emphasized that admit cards will not be dispatched by post, and candidates should download, print, and preserve a copy of the hall ticket for future reference.

In case of any issues related to downloading the admit card or errors in the details provided, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to swayam@nta.ac.in for assistance.

The SWAYAM platform is a government initiative aimed at promoting accessible and inclusive digital learning, offering a wide range of courses developed by leading Indian institutions.

Last updated on 09 Dec 2025
12:14 PM
NTA NTA SWAYAM July 2025 Admit Card
Similar stories
Central Board of School Education

CBSE Cancels Registration of CBSE-WSO for Misusing Board’s Name; Issues Advisory to. . .

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Applications Opening Soon for 764 Posts; Read Detail. . .

Symbiosis International University

SIU Releases SNAP 2025 Test 2 Admit Card; Exam on December 14

NEET 2025

ACPPGMEC Announces Gujarat NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule; PIN Purchase Cl. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
video game

For Better and Worse

Central Board of School Education

CBSE Cancels Registration of CBSE-WSO for Misusing Board’s Name; Issues Advisory to. . .

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Applications Opening Soon for 764 Posts; Read Detail. . .

Symbiosis International University

SIU Releases SNAP 2025 Test 2 Admit Card; Exam on December 14

NEET 2025

ACPPGMEC Announces Gujarat NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule; PIN Purchase Cl. . .

Union Public Service Commission exam

UPSC Releases Exam Pattern for Section Officers’ Grade ‘B’ LDCE 2025; Admit Car. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality