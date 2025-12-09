NTA Releases SWAYAM Admit Card 2025 for July Semester; Exam Dates Revised

Summary Candidates appearing for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2025 semester can now download their hall tickets through the official NTA SWAYAM portal at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam The SWAYAM July 2025 semester examinations are scheduled to be held on December 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the SWAYAM Admit Card 2025 for the July semester examinations. Candidates appearing for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2025 semester can now download their hall tickets through the official NTA SWAYAM portal at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.

The SWAYAM July 2025 semester examinations are scheduled to be held on December 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2025. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the agency has revised the exam dates for three courses.

According to the official notification, the Basic Concepts in Education and Basic Instructional Methods papers—originally set for December 11—will now be conducted on December 15 and 16, 2025. Additionally, the Student Psychology paper, earlier scheduled for December 13, will now be held on December 16, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

To access the admit card, candidates must visit the official website and log in using their registered credentials. The NTA has emphasized that admit cards will not be dispatched by post, and candidates should download, print, and preserve a copy of the hall ticket for future reference.

In case of any issues related to downloading the admit card or errors in the details provided, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to swayam@nta.ac.in for assistance.

The SWAYAM platform is a government initiative aimed at promoting accessible and inclusive digital learning, offering a wide range of courses developed by leading Indian institutions.