NIFT Entrance Exam 2026

NIFTEE 2026 Stage 2 Admit Card Out - Detailed Exam Timings and Instructions Issued by NTA

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Apr 2026
11:42 AM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for Stage 2 of the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026.
Candidates who have successfully qualified for the second stage can now download their hall tickets from the official NIFT examination portal.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for Stage 2 of the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026 for undergraduate programmes. Candidates who have successfully qualified for the second stage can now download their hall tickets from the official NIFT examination portal at exams.nta.nic.in/niftee. Earlier, the agency had also made the city intimation slip available for candidates to check their allotted exam centres in advance.

Applicants have been advised to download and print a clear copy of the admit card and carefully review all instructions mentioned on it. The entry to the examination centre will be strictly regulated as per the reporting time indicated on the hall ticket. The agency has emphasised that no candidate will be permitted to enter the exam centre after 9:30 am under any circumstances, making timely arrival mandatory.

Candidates appearing for the examination must carry a valid photo identity proof along with their admit card for verification purposes. Failure to produce the required documents may result in denial of entry to the examination hall.

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The NIFTEE Stage 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 26, 2026, across 28 centres in 20 cities nationwide. The test will comprise multiple components depending on the course applied for, including situation tests, studio tests, technical ability tests, and artisan skill assessments.

As per the official schedule, the situation test for Bachelor of Design (B.Des.), studio test for lateral entry candidates, and artisan skill test will be conducted from 10 AM to Noon. Meanwhile, the Technical Ability Test (TAT) for Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech.) lateral entry will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM in an OMR-based format. Interviews for all candidates will commence from 2 PM onwards. The evaluation process will vary, with certain components being assessed immediately at the centres, while others will be evaluated later.

To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the “Admit Card for NIFT (UG)” link, and log in using their application number and date of birth. After submission, the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen, which should be downloaded and printed for future reference.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 23 Apr 2026
11:43 AM
NIFT Entrance Exam 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Admit Card NIFT
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