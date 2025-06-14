NEET UG Final Answer Key 2025 OUT at neet.nta.nic.in- Two Questions Have Multiple Correct Answers

Summary Candidates will be able to download the NEET final answer key 2025 through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in NEET UG 2025 was held at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the final answer key for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG 2025) today. Candidates will be able to download the NEET final answer key 2025 through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG results 2025 is expected to be declared shortly for over 20.7 lakh candidates. The medical entrance test was held on May 4, 2025, in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

The NEET UG question paper 2025 had four sets - test booklet code 45, 46, 47, and 48. One question in the provisional answer key had two correct answers sparking confusion among students. However, the NTA has clear rule for such scenarios. The NEET final answer key 2025 now has two questions with multiple correct answers.

The NEET UG provisional key was released on June 3 and the objection window was closed on June 5, 2025. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer.

NEET UG Result 2025: Steps to check

Go to neet.nta.nic.in. Open the NEET UG 2025 result link displayed on the home page Enter your login details Submit and check the result

The result of NEET UG 2025 will be based on the final answer key.