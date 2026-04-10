NCET Exam City Slip 2026 Out - NTA Confirms National Common Entrance Test Schedule

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance exam city intimation slip for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download the slip from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/ncet.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance exam city intimation slip for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download the slip from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/ncet.

The NCET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on April 17 and 18, 2026. The test is conducted for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), offered by select central and state universities, including institutions such as IITs, NITs, Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs), and other government colleges.

Exam Schedule

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April 17: Shift-1 (9 AM to Noon) and Shift-2 (3 PM To 6 PM)

April 18: Shift-1 (9 AM to Noon)

The city intimation slip provides candidates with details about the city where their examination centre is located, along with confirmation of the exam date. However, candidates should note that this document is not the admit card. The official admit card for NCET 2026 will be issued separately by the NTA closer to the examination date.

To download the NCET 2026 city intimation slip, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the relevant link on the homepage, and log in using their application number and date of birth. After submission, the slip will be displayed on the screen, which can then be downloaded and printed for future reference, particularly for travel planning.

The NCET 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will carry a total of 640 marks, comprising 160 questions with four marks awarded for each correct answer. Candidates are required to attempt 160 questions out of a total of 181 within a duration of 180 minutes. The marking scheme includes a penalty of one mark for each incorrect answer, while no marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their exam city details and make necessary arrangements in advance. They should also regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of the admit card and further instructions related to the examination.

Find the direct exam city slip download link here.