JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Question Paper Out for All Shifts, Answer Key Tomorrow - Know Result Date

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Apr 2026
15:56 PM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially uploaded the question papers for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the papers from the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially uploaded the question papers for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the papers from the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in) to analyse their performance and estimate their scores.

According to an official notice issued on April 8, the provisional answer keys for JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 (BE/BTech), along with candidates’ recorded responses, will be made available on April 11. This will enable candidates to cross-check their answers and assess their performance more accurately.

Following the release of the provisional answer key, candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections. To challenge any answer, candidates will need to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question and follow the prescribed procedure within the stipulated timeline.

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The NTA has indicated that the final result for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 (Paper 1) is likely to be declared by April 20. The result will be prepared by considering the best score obtained by candidates across both sessions of JEE Main 2026, in line with the established normalisation policy.

The Session 2 examinations were conducted on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was held across approximately 566 centres in 304 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, reflecting the scale and reach of the national-level engineering entrance test. Around 11.23 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year.

Candidates are advised to download the question papers and stay updated with the official website for the release of answer keys, objection window details, and final results.

Find the direct question paper download link here.

Last updated on 10 Apr 2026
16:37 PM
JEE Main 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) Question papers
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