NCERT Non-Teaching Recruitment 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check Group A, B, C Dates

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the examination schedule for the Non-Teaching Recruitment 2026 drive. According to the official notification, the computer-based test (CBT) for various administrative and technical posts will be conducted from March 24 to 27, 2026.

The recruitment examination aims to fill 173 vacancies across Group A, Group B, and Group C non-teaching positions in the organisation. These posts include a range of administrative, technical, and support roles within NCERT. Some of the key positions included in the recruitment process are Lab Assistant, Translator, and TV Producer, along with several other non-teaching posts.

The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode, and candidates appearing for the recruitment test have been advised to carefully review the official notification for detailed information regarding post-wise vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other recruitment guidelines.

NCERT Recruitment Exam Schedule

The recruitment examination will be conducted on three separate dates in March. The schedule released by NCERT is as follows:

NCERT Recruitment Exam (CBT): March 24, 25, and 27, 2026

The exact shift timings and examination centres will be specified on the admit cards issued to candidates.

Find the full schedule here.

Candidates appearing for the examination will be required to carry the admit card, which is a mandatory document for entry to the exam centre. The admit cards will be made available for download through the official NCERT website before the examination.

The admit card release date will be announced separately, and candidates will need to log in using their registration number and date of birth to access it online. The hall ticket will contain important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time, and exam-day instructions.

Through this recruitment drive, NCERT aims to strengthen its administrative and technical workforce by filling 173 non-teaching positions across multiple departments. Candidates must stay updated through the official portal for further announcements related to the examination and the release of the admit card.



