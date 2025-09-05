15,000+ Candidates Qualify Across CSIR NET June 2025 Categories; Cut-offs Rise in Maths and Earth Sciences

Summary Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam saw participation from over 1.47 lakh candidates across India As for the cut-offs, a subject-wise trend emerged. Cut-off scores saw an increase for Mathematical Sciences and Earth Sciences across all three categories, whereas Chemical Sciences and Physical Sciences recorded a notable decline in cut-offs

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has officially released the CSIR NET June 2025 cut-off scores for all categories on its website — csirhrdg.res.in. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam saw participation from over 1.47 lakh candidates across India.

A total of 984 candidates qualified under Category 1 for both the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for the post of assistant professor. Additionally, 9 candidates cleared the exam for JRF only, while 25 aspirants qualified for the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES)-funded JRF NET, also making them eligible for assistant professorships.

In the UGC-funded JRF category, 1,866 candidates have been declared qualified. Under Category 2, which includes eligibility for assistant professorship and PhD admission, 2,886 aspirants cleared the test. The highest number of qualifiers came under Category 3 — 9,232 candidates, who are now eligible for PhD admissions only.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the cut-offs, a subject-wise trend emerged. Cut-off scores saw an increase for Mathematical Sciences and Earth Sciences across all three categories, whereas Chemical Sciences and Physical Sciences recorded a notable decline in cut-offs.

The CSIR NET June 2025 exam results were officially released on August 20, 2025, and candidates can now check the roll number-wise merit list and cut-offs on the CSIR HRDG portal.