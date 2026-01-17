CMAT 2026

CMAT 2026 Exam City Slip Out; NTA Begins Scribe Applications: Check Steps and Link

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Jan 2026
10:44 AM

File Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the city intimation slip for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026.
The NTA has also issued an important advisory for PwD and PwBD candidates who wish to appear for the examination with the help of their own scribe.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the city intimation slip for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their CMAT 2026 city slip from the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. The city slip provides advance information about the city where the examination centre has been allotted, helping candidates plan their travel and logistics ahead of the exam.

To access the CMAT 2026 city slip, candidates are required to log in using their application number and date of birth. Once downloaded, the document will display the name of the examination city and the location of the allotted centre. The testing agency has clarified that the city slip is not the admit card and does not grant entry to the examination hall.

As per the official schedule, the CMAT 2026 examination will be conducted on January 25 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in a single shift from 9 AM to Noon across various centres. The CMAT 2026 admit card is yet to be released and will be issued separately by NTA in the coming days.

The NTA has also issued an important advisory for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates who wish to appear for the examination with the help of their own scribe. Such candidates must submit the required scribe details online by January 18. The option to register scribe details is available on the CMAT official website only for those candidates who have opted for the “own scribe” facility during the application process.

To submit scribe information, eligible candidates need to click on the ‘Register Scribe Details’ option available on the homepage after logging in. They must select the scribe option and enter the necessary details as instructed. Once submitted, the information will be visible under the ‘View Application Form’ section. The agency has advised candidates to ensure accuracy while entering the details, as changes may not be allowed later.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the admit card and examination guidelines.

Find the direct links: city slip and scribe portal

Last updated on 17 Jan 2026
10:45 AM
