AISSEE 2026 Answer Key Released; Objection Window Open Till Feb 14

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key and response sheet for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test for admission to Classes 6 and 9 can now access and download the documents from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.

The AISSEE 2026 examination was conducted in offline, pen-and-paper mode on January 18 for admission to Sainik Schools across the country. The provisional answer key and response sheet have been made available to help candidates evaluate their performance and calculate their probable scores. These documents will remain accessible for download until February 14.

To download the AISSEE 2026 provisional answer key and response sheet, candidates must log in to the official portal using their AISSEE 2026 application number and password. After logging in, they can view their recorded responses along with the provisional answers released by the agency.

The NTA has also opened the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key. Students who are not satisfied with any answer provided in the key can submit their objections online through the official website. A non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question is required for challenging the provisional answer key.

In addition, candidates who wish to raise representations regarding their recorded responses after reviewing their OMR sheets can do so by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹100 per recorded response challenged. The payment must be made online through debit card, credit card, or internet banking. The deadline to submit objections or representations is February 14, 2026.

The testing agency has clarified that no challenges will be considered without the successful payment of the prescribed fee. All objections submitted by candidates will be examined by a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

Following the review process, the NTA will publish the final answer key for AISSEE 2026. The results of the entrance examination will be prepared and declared based on this revised final answer key.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their response sheets and submit objections, if any, within the stipulated timeline to ensure that their concerns are duly considered before the final results are announced.