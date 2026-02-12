AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Answer Key Released; Objection Window Open Till Feb 14

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2026
10:19 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key and response sheet for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance test for admission to Classes 6 and 9 can now access and download the documents from the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key and response sheet for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test for admission to Classes 6 and 9 can now access and download the documents from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.

The AISSEE 2026 examination was conducted in offline, pen-and-paper mode on January 18 for admission to Sainik Schools across the country. The provisional answer key and response sheet have been made available to help candidates evaluate their performance and calculate their probable scores. These documents will remain accessible for download until February 14.

JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed - NTA Confirms Revised Date for Session 1!
JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed - NTA Confirms Revised Date for Session 1!

To download the AISSEE 2026 provisional answer key and response sheet, candidates must log in to the official portal using their AISSEE 2026 application number and password. After logging in, they can view their recorded responses along with the provisional answers released by the agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NTA has also opened the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge the provisional answer key. Students who are not satisfied with any answer provided in the key can submit their objections online through the official website. A non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question is required for challenging the provisional answer key.

In addition, candidates who wish to raise representations regarding their recorded responses after reviewing their OMR sheets can do so by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹100 per recorded response challenged. The payment must be made online through debit card, credit card, or internet banking. The deadline to submit objections or representations is February 14, 2026.

The testing agency has clarified that no challenges will be considered without the successful payment of the prescribed fee. All objections submitted by candidates will be examined by a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

Following the review process, the NTA will publish the final answer key for AISSEE 2026. The results of the entrance examination will be prepared and declared based on this revised final answer key.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their response sheets and submit objections, if any, within the stipulated timeline to ensure that their concerns are duly considered before the final results are announced.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2026
10:20 AM
AISSEE 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) All India Sainik School Entrance Examination Answer Key
Similar stories
JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed - NTA Confirms Revised Date for Session 1!

Bar Council of India

Bar Council of India Opens Registrations for AIBE XXI; Exam Scheduled Announced

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Approves 777 New PG Medical Seats; Total UG & PG Seats Surge to Record 20,098, Ka. . .

BIEAP

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Soon For Class 11, 12 Students; BIEAP Releases Important In. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Result Postponed - NTA Confirms Revised Date for Session 1!

Bar Council of India

Bar Council of India Opens Registrations for AIBE XXI; Exam Scheduled Announced

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Approves 777 New PG Medical Seats; Total UG & PG Seats Surge to Record 20,098, Ka. . .

BIEAP

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Soon For Class 11, 12 Students; BIEAP Releases Important In. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Revises RRB JE Exam 2026 Dates; City Intimation Slip Out

Kerala government

CEE Kerala Allows Candidates to Add Courses to KEAM 2026 Application Form; Know Detai. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality