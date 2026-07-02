TET

AP TET June 2026: One-Time Delete Option Introduced to Correct Application Errors; No Extra Fee

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2026
11:58 AM

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Summary
According to AP TET Convenor M. Venkata Krishna Reddy, the AP TET June 2026 notification was released on June 5, 2026, and the last date to submit online applications is July 5, 2026
The One-Time Delete Option will be available from July 2, 2026, through the official AP TET portals

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has introduced a One-Time Delete Option for candidates applying for the AP Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) – June 2026, allowing applicants to correct mistakes made in their online application forms.

According to AP TET Convenor M. Venkata Krishna Reddy, the AP TET June 2026 notification was released on June 5, 2026, and the last date to submit online applications is July 5, 2026.

The One-Time Delete Option will be available from July 2, 2026, through the official AP TET portals. Using this facility, candidates can delete their previously submitted application and submit a fresh application with the correct details. However, the Aadhaar number and registered mobile number cannot be changed. All other information can be corrected during the fresh application process.

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The AP TET Convenor clarified that no additional fee will be charged for using the One-Time Delete Option.

Candidates should note that after deleting the existing application, they must complete and submit a new application. If they fail to resubmit it, the application will be treated as not submitted.

Applicants who need to make corrections have been advised to use the facility and complete the fresh application process before the July 5, 2026 deadline.

Key Highlights

  • Correction facility: One-Time Delete Option
  • Available from: July 2, 2026
  • Application deadline: July 5, 2026
  • Correction allowed: Delete old application and submit a fresh one
  • Cannot be changed: Aadhaar number and registered mobile number
  • Additional fee: Nil
Last updated on 02 Jul 2026
12:02 PM
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