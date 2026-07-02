Mumbai University Cancels July 2 Exams in Palghar, Panvel Due to Heavy Rain; Revised Dates Soon

Summary In an official notice issued on July 1, the University's Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, stated that all government and private colleges in Palghar district and Panvel city will remain closed on July 2 because of the adverse weather conditions The notice said that all examinations scheduled for July 2 for the affected colleges have been cancelled

The University of Mumbai has cancelled all examinations scheduled for July 2, 2026, for colleges located in Palghar district and within the jurisdiction of the Panvel Municipal Corporation due to heavy rainfall.

In an official notice issued on July 1, the University's Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation, stated that all government and private colleges in Palghar district and Panvel city will remain closed on July 2 because of the adverse weather conditions.

The notice said that all examinations scheduled for July 2 for the affected colleges have been cancelled. The revised examination dates will be announced on the University's official website, and students are advised to regularly check the portal for updates.

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The decision follows widespread rainfall across several parts of Maharashtra after the India Meteorological Department> (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region.

The heavy rain has also disrupted school education in the state. Authorities have declared a holiday for schools in Palghar district and several talukas of Raigad district as a precautionary measure to ensure students' safety.

Acting on the IMD's weather warning, provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and School Education Department guidelines, the Raigad district administration ordered the closure of secondary and higher secondary schools in the talukas of Alibag, Panvel, Uran, Shrivardhan, Mhasla, Tala, and Poladpur on July 2.

According to the IMD, Raigad and Palghar districts are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall between July 1 and July 3. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, venture outdoors only when essential, and remain alert as adverse weather conditions continue.