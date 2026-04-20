NEET 2026 Paper Leak Claims Fake? NTA Issues Warning Ahead of May 3 Exam

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a strong advisory to candidates appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2026. The NTA also warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals and groups involved in spreading misinformation.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a strong advisory to candidates appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026, cautioning them against misleading claims of a question paper leak circulating on Telegram and other online platforms.

In an official statement, the agency urged aspirants not to fall victim to such fraudulent claims and emphasised that all examination-related updates should be accessed only through official sources. The NTA also warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals and groups involved in spreading misinformation, adding that such channels are already being identified and blocked.

The advisory comes in response to a surge in rumours on social media platforms, where several users have alleged discrepancies and claimed access to the NEET UG 2026 question paper. Addressing these concerns, the agency clarified that these claims are baseless and intended to mislead candidates.

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In a post shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the NTA reiterated its stance, advising students to rely solely on its official website and verified communication channels. The agency stressed the importance of staying alert and avoiding engagement with unauthorised sources that may attempt to exploit aspirants.

NEET UG 2026 is a crucial national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BSc Nursing, and veterinary courses across India. The examination is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM.