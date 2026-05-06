IGNOU Opens Re-Registration Window for July 2026 Session; Deadline Announced

Summary Eligible candidates can apply through the university’s official IGNOU Samarth portal The university has indicated that submissions beyond the deadline may be allowed only with a late fee, if the window is extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has commenced the re-registration process for the July 2026 session for all Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes from May 6. Eligible candidates can apply through the university’s official Samarth portal.

The last date to complete the re-registration process is June 30, 2026. The university has indicated that submissions beyond the deadline may be allowed only with a late fee, if the window is extended.

As per the official notification, the re-registration fee is Rs 300 for students applying within the stipulated timeline. Candidates who miss the deadline will have to pay an additional Rs 200 as a late fee, along with the standard charges.

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Applicants are advised to keep essential details ready before starting the process, including their 10-digit enrolment number, date of birth, and the list of courses they intend to pursue in the upcoming session.

IGNOU July Re-Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the official IGNOU Samarth portal

Log in using enrolment number and password

Select courses for the next semester or academic year

Pay the re-registration fee online

Download and save the confirmation receipt for future reference

The university has urged students to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues or additional charges.