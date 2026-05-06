Distance learning

IGNOU Opens Re-Registration Window for July 2026 Session; Deadline Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 May 2026
13:38 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can apply through the university’s official IGNOU Samarth portal
The university has indicated that submissions beyond the deadline may be allowed only with a late fee, if the window is extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has commenced the re-registration process for the July 2026 session for all Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes from May 6. Eligible candidates can apply through the university’s official Samarth portal.

The last date to complete the re-registration process is June 30, 2026. The university has indicated that submissions beyond the deadline may be allowed only with a late fee, if the window is extended.

As per the official notification, the re-registration fee is Rs 300 for students applying within the stipulated timeline. Candidates who miss the deadline will have to pay an additional Rs 200 as a late fee, along with the standard charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applicants are advised to keep essential details ready before starting the process, including their 10-digit enrolment number, date of birth, and the list of courses they intend to pursue in the upcoming session.

IGNOU July Re-Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

  • Visit the official IGNOU Samarth portal
  • Log in using enrolment number and password
  • Select courses for the next semester or academic year
  • Pay the re-registration fee online
  • Download and save the confirmation receipt for future reference

The university has urged students to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues or additional charges.

Last updated on 06 May 2026
13:39 PM
Distance learning Open and Distance Learning IGNOU Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou)
Similar stories
NTA

NTA Allows City Change Option as CUET UG 2026 Candidates Flag Distant Exam Centres

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO Paid Internship 2026 Launched for Engineering Students - Vacancy, Application De. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

CIC Recommends Inclusion of Sub-Caste Data in UPSC Civil Services Results; Read Detai. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE R3 Policy Update: Board Issues Fresh Guidelines on Class 6 Third Language Implem. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

NTA Allows City Change Option as CUET UG 2026 Candidates Flag Distant Exam Centres

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO Paid Internship 2026 Launched for Engineering Students - Vacancy, Application De. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE R3 Policy Update: Board Issues Fresh Guidelines on Class 6 Third Language Implem. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

CIC Recommends Inclusion of Sub-Caste Data in UPSC Civil Services Results; Read Detai. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 PCM City Intimation Slip Issued for Session 2 - Download Link, Admit Car. . .

KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Final Answer Key Released - Questions Deleted for Engineering, Pharmacy Exa. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality