CBSE

CBSE to Host National Teachers’ Conference 2026 on AI, Computational Thinking; Eligibility Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 May 2026
14:17 PM

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Summary
According to a recent circular, the conference aims to bring together educators, school leaders, and subject experts to exchange ideas and practical strategies for integrating artificial intelligence and computational thinking into classroom teaching
The two-day event is scheduled to be held on November 20 and 21 in Pune, and will feature expert sessions, panel discussions, and presentations designed to help teachers incorporate emerging technologies into everyday learning

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced that it will organise the National Teachers’ Conference (NTC) 2026, focusing on “computational thinking and understanding AI,” as part of its broader push to strengthen teacher training for the 2026–27 academic session.

According to a recent circular, the conference aims to bring together educators, school leaders, and subject experts to exchange ideas and practical strategies for integrating artificial intelligence and computational thinking into classroom teaching.

The two-day event is scheduled to be held on November 20 and 21 in Pune, and will feature expert sessions, panel discussions, and presentations designed to help teachers incorporate emerging technologies into everyday learning.

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The conference will cover a wide range of topics, including foundational concepts of computational thinking, real-world applications of AI, and the role of subjects such as mathematics in building these skills. It will also explore interdisciplinary approaches to teaching these concepts across grade levels.

Participation is open to principals, teachers, counsellors, and special educators from CBSE-affiliated schools. Interested candidates can register online by August 31, 2026, although registrations may close earlier if capacity is reached.

The participation fee has been set at Rs 5,000 for principals and Rs 2,000 for teachers from schools in India, while educators from CBSE-affiliated international schools will be required to pay Rs 10,000.

Teachers interested in presenting their work at the conference will need to undergo a multi-stage selection process beginning at the district level. Schools have been directed to conduct District Level Deliberations (DLDs), where educators can showcase case studies and innovative practices. Selected entries will then be reviewed by a national-level expert panel, with final selections expected to be announced ahead of the conference.

Last updated on 06 May 2026
14:18 PM
CBSE CBSE 2026 conference
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