NTA Issues UGC NET Admit Card 2025 for June 27 Exam- Get Direct Link to Download Here

NTA Issues UGC NET Admit Card 2025 for June 27 Exam

Posted on 24 Jun 2025
File Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 admit card for the June 27 examination. Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download the UGC NET admit card from the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, the agency released UGC NET admit cards for June 25 and June 26 examinations. The exam is scheduled for June 25 to 29. Admit cards for the remaining exam days will be released later. The exam will be held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download

  1. Open the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the UGC ENT June 2025 admit card
  3. Enter your login credentials and submit
  4. Check and download the admit card
  5. Take a printout of the same for future reference

UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link

On the exam day, all candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with any other prescribed documents. For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality