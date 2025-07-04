NTA

CUET UG 2025: Top 20 Candidates Scoring Highest in Five Subjects OUT- One Candidate Scores 100 Percentile

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in
As per the press statement issued by the Agency, only 1 candidate has scored 100 percentile in her/his opted 4 out of 5 subjects

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the list of 20 candidates securing highest NTA score in five subjects (upto two digits after decimal).Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of CUET UG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the press statement issued by the Agency, only 1 candidate has scored 100 percentile in her/his opted 4 out of 5 subjects. A total of 17 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 3 subjects (out of their opted subjects). A total of 150 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 2 subjects (out of their opted subjects). A total of 2679 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 1 subject (out of their opted subjects).

CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted from May 13 to June 4 in CBT mode for 13 languages and 23 domain subjects and general aptitude test. A re-test on June 2, 2025 and June 4, 2025 conducted for those candidates who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16.

CUET UG 2025 Result: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

