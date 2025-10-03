JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026: NTA Issues Document Updation Instructions, Releases Exam Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Oct 2025
10:46 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for candidates of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026.
The advisory aims to avoid errors or rejections during the application process and ensure smooth registration.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for candidates of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026, urging them to update and verify their official documents before filling out the application form. The advisory aims to avoid errors or rejections during the application process and ensure smooth registration.

According to the public notice, candidates must pay close attention to the accuracy of details on their Aadhaar Card, including their name, date of birth (as per the Class 10 certificate), father’s name, photograph, and address. For candidates applying under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category, the NTA has directed them to ensure their Unique Disability ID (UDID) card is valid, updated, and renewed if necessary. Similarly, students applying under reserved categories such as EWS, SC, ST, and OBC-NCL must ensure their category certificates are updated and valid at the time of application.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official notice, JEE Main 2026 will be held in two sessions:

  • Session 1 in January 2026
  • Session 2 in April 2026

The application window for Session 1 will open in October 2025 on the official portal — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA has cautioned that discrepancies in the above documents could result in grievances or rejection of applications. Therefore, aspirants are strongly advised to check and update their records in advance.

The JEE Main serves as the national-level entrance exam for admission to premier institutes, including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other centrally funded technical institutions. It also acts as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced, the gateway to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Candidates should also keep visiting the official websites — nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in — for timely updates, detailed guidelines, and further notifications.

Last updated on 03 Oct 2025
10:47 AM
JEE Main 2026 JEE Main joint entrance examination (JEE) NTA
Similar stories
IBPS PO

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Issued at ibps.in - Hall Ticket Download Link & Exam De. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 Out: Check Merit List, Next Steps for SSB Interview

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

SSC Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 3,073 Posts in Delhi Police. . .

OPSC

Priyansu Pal Tops Odisha Civil Services Exam 2023; Ananya Mishra Only Woman in Top 10

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IBPS PO

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Issued at ibps.in - Hall Ticket Download Link & Exam De. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 Out: Check Merit List, Next Steps for SSB Interview

SNU Fourth National Media Conclave

Life at the margins was the focus of the Fourth National Media Conclave

St. Xavier’s College

St Xavier's College, Kolkata’s ‘Confluence XVII’ to Rethink Economic Growth in . . .

college events

Army Institute of Management Kolkata Launches BBA Programme, Marking a New Chapter in. . .

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

SSC Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 3,073 Posts in Delhi Police. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality