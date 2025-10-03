JEE Main 2026: NTA Issues Document Updation Instructions, Releases Exam Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for candidates of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026. The advisory aims to avoid errors or rejections during the application process and ensure smooth registration.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for candidates of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026, urging them to update and verify their official documents before filling out the application form. The advisory aims to avoid errors or rejections during the application process and ensure smooth registration.

According to the public notice, candidates must pay close attention to the accuracy of details on their Aadhaar Card, including their name, date of birth (as per the Class 10 certificate), father’s name, photograph, and address. For candidates applying under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category, the NTA has directed them to ensure their Unique Disability ID (UDID) card is valid, updated, and renewed if necessary. Similarly, students applying under reserved categories such as EWS, SC, ST, and OBC-NCL must ensure their category certificates are updated and valid at the time of application.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule

As per the official notice, JEE Main 2026 will be held in two sessions:

Session 1 in January 2026

Session 2 in April 2026

The application window for Session 1 will open in October 2025 on the official portal — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA has cautioned that discrepancies in the above documents could result in grievances or rejection of applications. Therefore, aspirants are strongly advised to check and update their records in advance.

The JEE Main serves as the national-level entrance exam for admission to premier institutes, including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other centrally funded technical institutions. It also acts as the qualifying test for JEE Advanced, the gateway to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Candidates should also keep visiting the official websites — nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in — for timely updates, detailed guidelines, and further notifications.