CUET PG 2026 Registration Deadline Extended! NTA Releases Revised Schedule

Posted on 14 Jan 2026
13:14 PM

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026.
The decision to extend the deadline follows multiple requests from candidates seeking additional time to complete their applications.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026. Candidates now have until January 20, 2026, to submit their applications and pay their examination fees through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

The decision to extend the deadline follows multiple requests from candidates seeking additional time to complete their applications. The NTA issued an official notification stating, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in receipt of various representations from the candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application form for CUET (PG) 2026. Therefore, NTA informs all candidates that the last date for submission of the online application form for CUET (PG) 2026 has been extended to 20 January 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.) enabling the aspiring candidates to complete their application form.”

Application Correction and Exam Key Dates

Following the registration period, the NTA will open the correction window from January 23 to January 25, 2026. During this time, candidates can make necessary modifications to their application forms. Applicants are advised to review their details carefully before submitting any changes.

The CUET UG 2025 examination is scheduled to take place in 292 cities, including 16 cities outside India, covering 157 subject papers. Candidates will be allowed to select up to four preferred examination cities, subject to availability. The subject-wise examination dates will be announced later. Candidates should stay updated by regularly checking the official website.

The CUET PG serves as a gateway for admission to various postgraduate programmes at participating universities across India.

