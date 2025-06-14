NEET UG 2025

NEET Undergraduate 2025 Result Declared- NEET UG 2025 Cut-off Drops for All Categories

Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Jun 2025
13:07 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates will be able to download the NEET UG results 2025 through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2025 exam was held at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 today. The agency has released the final answer key. Candidates will be able to download the NEET UG results 2025 through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

For the General/EWS category candidates, NEET UG cut-off marks 2025 have dropped from last year's 720-162 to 686-144. For Gen/EWS PwD, the cut-off stands at 143-127 and for OBC/SC/ST candidates, the cut-off is 143-113.

The medical entrance test was held on May 4, 2025, in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

The NEET UG provisional key was released on June 3 and the objection window was closed on June 5, 2025. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer.

The agency also announced its decision to mandate the NEET exam for aspirants of BSc Nursing programme at Armed Forces medical hospitals, starting from 2025-26 session.

“The Result of NEET (UG) - 2025 may be utilized by other Entities of Central and State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/rules. The result data will also be utilized for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules,” as per the information bulletin of NTA NEET UG 2025.

NEET UG 2025 Result: Steps to check

  1. Go to neet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Open the NEET UG 2025 result link displayed on the home page
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Submit and check the result

It must be noted that the result of NEET UG 2025 is based on the final answer key.

Last updated on 14 Jun 2025
13:48 PM
NEET UG 2025 Results out NEET UG
