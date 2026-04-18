NTA SWAYAM 2026 January Semester Exam Dates Out, Registration Underway - Full Schedule Here

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the examination schedule for the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January semester 2026. The application process for SWAYAM January 2026 is already underway.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the examination schedule for the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January semester 2026. As per the official notification, the SWAYAM-16 exams will be conducted from June 17 to June 21, with buffer dates scheduled for June 22 and 23.

The upcoming examination cycle will cover around 900 courses offered by leading academic and professional bodies such as the Indira Gandhi National Open University, the University Grants Commission, the All India Council for Technical Education, and other institutions, including CEC, INB, NITTTR, and Institutes of National Importance (INI).

The application process for SWAYAM January 2026 is already underway and will continue until May 11, 2026, up to 11.50 PM. Candidates can complete their fee payment by May 12, while the application correction window will remain open from May 13 to May 15. Applicants are allowed to register for a maximum of 10 courses, depending on the schedule and shift availability.

ADVERTISEMENT

To apply, candidates must visit the official SWAYAM exam portal, register using their email ID and mobile number, log in to their account, select the desired courses, and enrol. Those seeking certification must additionally register for the NTA-conducted proctored examination and pay the required fee.

The exam pattern varies across courses. A total of 66 papers will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying one mark each, while 463 papers will include 50 MCQs with two marks each. Additionally, 65 papers will follow a hybrid format comprising 35 questions, including 20 MCQs conducted in computer-based mode, 10 short-answer questions, and 7 long-answer questions in pen-and-paper mode.

In the hybrid model, Section A will include one-mark MCQs, Section B will consist of short-answer questions carrying three marks each, and Section C will feature long-answer questions carrying ten marks each. Notably, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the MCQ sections.

Candidates facing any issues during the application process can reach out to the NTA helpdesk via phone or email. The agency has advised applicants to stay updated through the official website for any further announcements related to the SWAYAM January 2026 examinations.