JEE Main 2026 Schedule Announced - Check Session 1, 2 Exam and Application Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the schedule and advisory for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026, confirming that the exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across two sessions - January and April. The application portal will be activated shortly on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in, with the registration link for Session 1 scheduled to go live in October 2025.

For Session 1 (January 2026), the NTA has indicated that online submission of application forms will commence in October 2025 onwards, and the examination window will be between January 21 and 30, 2026. Applicants who wish to sit in Session 2 (April 2026) may begin submitting their applications in the last week of January 2026 onwards, with tests to be held between April 1 and 10, 2026.

In its advisory, NTA said it is working to increase the number of exam cities for JEE Main 2026 to accommodate more aspirants and ease travel-related burdens. The notice also emphasised special attention to the requirements of PwD/PwBD candidates, signalling measures to make test centres and facilities more accessible for candidates with benchmark disabilities.

The two-session structure retains flexibility for aspirants who wish to attempt both sittings and improves opportunities to secure a better score. Candidates are advised to watch jeemain.nta.nic.in for the exact activation date of the registration link, official instructions on document and image specifications, fee particulars, and other exam-related notifications. Completing the application accurately and within the stipulated timelines will be essential to avoid last-minute difficulties.