JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Schedule Announced - Check Session 1, 2 Exam and Application Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Oct 2025
09:24 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the schedule and advisory for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026, confirming that the exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across two sessions.
The application portal will be activated shortly on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the schedule and advisory for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026, confirming that the exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across two sessions - January and April. The application portal will be activated shortly on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in, with the registration link for Session 1 scheduled to go live in October 2025.

For Session 1 (January 2026), the NTA has indicated that online submission of application forms will commence in October 2025 onwards, and the examination window will be between January 21 and 30, 2026. Applicants who wish to sit in Session 2 (April 2026) may begin submitting their applications in the last week of January 2026 onwards, with tests to be held between April 1 and 10, 2026.

In its advisory, NTA said it is working to increase the number of exam cities for JEE Main 2026 to accommodate more aspirants and ease travel-related burdens. The notice also emphasised special attention to the requirements of PwD/PwBD candidates, signalling measures to make test centres and facilities more accessible for candidates with benchmark disabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-session structure retains flexibility for aspirants who wish to attempt both sittings and improves opportunities to secure a better score. Candidates are advised to watch jeemain.nta.nic.in for the exact activation date of the registration link, official instructions on document and image specifications, fee particulars, and other exam-related notifications. Completing the application accurately and within the stipulated timelines will be essential to avoid last-minute difficulties.

Last updated on 21 Oct 2025
09:25 AM
JEE Main 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) joint entrance examination (JEE) exam schedule
Similar stories
WB Madhyamik 2026

Class 10 Exam 2026: WBBSE Issues Strict Guidelines for Selection Test Question Paper

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today - Final Result Updates

SSC CPO 2024

SSC CPO 2024 Final Result Out: 5296 Candidates Selected for Delhi Police & CAPFs; Che. . .

preliminary examination

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Answer Key to Be Released Soon! Read Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
istock.com/mono
Career

Applied mathematics vs pure mathematics

istock.com/nito100
Language barrier

Tongue Untied

WB Madhyamik 2026

Class 10 Exam 2026: WBBSE Issues Strict Guidelines for Selection Test Question Paper

SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today - Final Result Updates

SSC CPO 2024

SSC CPO 2024 Final Result Out: 5296 Candidates Selected for Delhi Police & CAPFs; Che. . .

preliminary examination

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 Answer Key to Be Released Soon! Read Details Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality