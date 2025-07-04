NTA Announces CUET UG 2025 Result at cuet.nta.nic.in- Direct Link to Check Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the results through the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in This year a total of 13,54,699 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 1071735 candidates have appeared for the exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the CUET UG Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the results through the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the CUET UG final answer key was released on July 1, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on June 17 and the objection window was closed on June 20, 2025. CUET UG 2025 exam took place from May 13 to June 3, 2025. NTA also conducted a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16, 2025.

CUET UG Result 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on CUET UG Result 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Check the result and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

CUET UG Result 2025: Direct Link

This year a total of 13,54,699 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 1071735 candidates have appeared for the exam. Out of the total number of candidates, 706760 candidates are male and 647934 candidates are female.