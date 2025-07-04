CUET

NTA Announces CUET UG 2025 Result at cuet.nta.nic.in- Direct Link to Check Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jul 2025
15:13 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the results through the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in
This year a total of 13,54,699 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 1071735 candidates have appeared for the exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the CUET UG Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can check the results through the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the CUET UG final answer key was released on July 1, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on June 17 and the objection window was closed on June 20, 2025. CUET UG 2025 exam took place from May 13 to June 3, 2025. NTA also conducted a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16, 2025.

CUET UG Result 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on CUET UG Result 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Check the result and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

CUET UG Result 2025: Direct Link

This year a total of 13,54,699 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 1071735 candidates have appeared for the exam. Out of the total number of candidates, 706760 candidates are male and 647934 candidates are female.

Last updated on 04 Jul 2025
15:15 PM
CUET NTA CUET 2025 CUET UG 2025 Results out
Similar stories
UPSC 2025

UPSC ESE Mains 2025 Exam Date OUT- Know Exam Timings and Other Details Inside

Bank exams

Bank of Baroda Invites Applications For 2500 Local Bank Officers Post- Check Eligibil. . .

NTA

CUET UG 2025: Top 20 Candidates Scoring Highest in Five Subjects OUT- One Candidate S. . .

TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today- Know Counselling Schedule Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC 2025

UPSC ESE Mains 2025 Exam Date OUT- Know Exam Timings and Other Details Inside

Bank exams

Bank of Baroda Invites Applications For 2500 Local Bank Officers Post- Check Eligibil. . .

NTA

CUET UG 2025: Top 20 Candidates Scoring Highest in Five Subjects OUT- One Candidate S. . .

Ramakrishna Mission

RKM’s Swami Prabhananda Memorial Football 2025 Celebrates Sportsmanship and Brother. . .

TS POLYCET 2025

TS POLYCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today- Know Counselling Schedule Here

NTA

NTA Activates CUET UG 2025 Result Link at examinationservices.nic.in- Toppers List So. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality