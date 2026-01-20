NTA

NTA Activates NIFTEE 2026 Application Correction Window; Edits Allowed Till January 21

Posted on 20 Jan 2026
14:42 PM

File Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the application correction facility for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026. Registered candidates can make necessary changes in their online application forms through the official website exams.nta.nic.in/niftee until January 21, 2026.

According to the testing agency, the NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 8, 2026, at various examination centres across different cities in India.

In an official notification, the NTA clarified that final corrections will be applicable only after payment of an additional fee, wherever required. If a candidate changes details such as category or PwBD status, resulting in a difference in the application fee, the candidate will be required to pay the excess amount. Any excess payment made will be refunded, if applicable.

The agency further stated that the correction facility is a one-time option only, and candidates are advised to make corrections carefully, as no further opportunity will be provided after the window closes.

As per the prescribed guidelines, candidates are allowed to edit only specific fields in their application forms. These include:

  • Father’s or mother’s name
  • Class 10, Class 12, graduation and postgraduation details
  • Examination state and city
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Programme applied for

The NTA also noted that candidates can add or change their programme as per eligibility, though an additional fee will be charged in such cases.

Candidates are advised to review their application details thoroughly and complete the corrections well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute technical issues.

NTA
