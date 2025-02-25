AIIMS NORCET 2025

NORCET 8 Application commences on official website of AIIMS - Check Eligibility, Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2025
17:46 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The application process commenced on Monday, February 24 and will continue till March 17, 5 PM
Candidates willing to appear in the examination can apply online at aiimsexams.ac.in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has commenced the application process for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 8 on its official website. Candidates willing to appear in the examination can apply online at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The application process commenced on Monday, February 24 and will continue till March 17, 5 PM. The selection process will consist of two stages, i.e. the Preliminary and the Mains exam. The NORCET Preliminary examination will be conducted on April 12, while the Mains examination will be held on May 2.

Age Limit

ADVERTISEMENT

For AIIMS, candidates must be between the age of 18 to 30 years.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have all the qualifications required to be appointed as a nurse with AIIMS. For details regarding the educational qualifications, candidates must go through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in

Application fee

General Category/OBC - Rs 3000

SC/ST/EWS - Rs 2400

Persons with disabilities are exempted from paying any application fee.

As per the official notice, application fees of SC/ST candidates who appear in the Examination will be refunded after the declaration of results in due course of time after verification SC/ST certificate to be uploaded at a later stage.

Last updated on 25 Feb 2025
18:20 PM
AIIMS NORCET 2025
Similar stories
Exams

TS Inter 2025 Practical Exam Admit Cards Released – Steps to Download Now

KMAT 2025

Kerala Management Aptitude Test Session 1 Answer Key 2025 Released- Get Direct Link H. . .

Representative Image
ASRB

ASRB notification released for recruitment to 582 vacancies - Check Eligibility, Appl. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Revised Cut-Off Lowered Again to 5th Percentile; Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Exams

TS Inter 2025 Practical Exam Admit Cards Released – Steps to Download Now

IIM Shillong

UK-India Knowledge Exchange Workshop on AI-Based Climate Modelling Centre held at IIM. . .

Representative Image
ASRB

ASRB notification released for recruitment to 582 vacancies - Check Eligibility, Appl. . .

KMAT 2025

Kerala Management Aptitude Test Session 1 Answer Key 2025 Released- Get Direct Link H. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Revised Cut-Off Lowered Again to 5th Percentile; Details Inside

Matribhasha Diwas

IIEST Shibpur Celebrates Linguistic Legacy of the Indian Subcontinent: Matribhasha Di. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality