NORCET 8 Application commences on official website of AIIMS - Check Eligibility, Details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has commenced the application process for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 8 on its official website. Candidates willing to appear in the examination can apply online at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The application process commenced on Monday, February 24 and will continue till March 17, 5 PM. The selection process will consist of two stages, i.e. the Preliminary and the Mains exam. The NORCET Preliminary examination will be conducted on April 12, while the Mains examination will be held on May 2.

Age Limit

For AIIMS, candidates must be between the age of 18 to 30 years.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have all the qualifications required to be appointed as a nurse with AIIMS. For details regarding the educational qualifications, candidates must go through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in

Application fee

General Category/OBC - Rs 3000

SC/ST/EWS - Rs 2400

Persons with disabilities are exempted from paying any application fee.

As per the official notice, application fees of SC/ST candidates who appear in the Examination will be refunded after the declaration of results in due course of time after verification SC/ST certificate to be uploaded at a later stage.