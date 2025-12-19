NMC Releases NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule, Seat Matrix for AIQ and State Quota- Check Details

Summary Medical colleges have been advised to verify the seat details and report any discrepancies to the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) and the NMC within 15 days of the notice According to the commission, a total of 57,503 broad specialty postgraduate seats are being offered for admission across medical colleges in the country

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the NEET PG counselling 2025 schedule and seat matrix for admissions under both All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota for the academic year 2025–26. Medical colleges have been advised to verify the seat details and report any discrepancies to the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) and the NMC within 15 days of the notice.

According to the commission, a total of 57,503 broad specialty postgraduate seats are being offered for admission across medical colleges in the country. The NMC cautioned that failure by colleges to report discrepancies within the stipulated time may affect the updating of student admission details on the NMC admission portal.

The NEET PG 2025 seat matrix reflects the number of postgraduate seats available in medical colleges as of December 8, including all seats approved by the NMC on or before that date. As per the latest data, 7,619 new PG seats have been added for admission in the academic year 2025–26.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule

NEET PG counselling 2025 will be conducted in four rounds, including a stray vacancy round, for both AIQ and state quota seats.

Round 1 counselling: Completed

Round 2 counselling: Ongoing; expected to conclude in the last week of December

Round 3 state quota counselling: To begin on December 31, 2025

Last date to join after Round 3: January 19, 2026

The academic session for both AIQ and state quota seats is scheduled to commence from December 22, 2025 onwards.

Candidates and medical colleges are advised to regularly check official counselling portals and NMC notifications for updates related to seat allotment, reporting timelines, and admission procedures.