National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Opens Applications for FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate from September 1

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Aug 2025
12:47 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates aspiring to appear for the upcoming FMGE December 2025 session must obtain this certificate, which is a mandatory requirement to register for the screening test
According to the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the NMC, the application window will remain open until September 30, 2025 (6:00 PM)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced that applications for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2025 eligibility certificate will open on September 1, 2025. Candidates aspiring to appear for the upcoming FMGE December 2025 session must obtain this certificate, which is a mandatory requirement to register for the screening test.

According to the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the NMC, the application window will remain open until September 30, 2025 (6:00 PM). Applicants can submit their forms online via the official NMC website — nmc.org.in.

The FMGE, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), is a licensing examination for Indian citizens or Overseas Citizens of India who have earned their primary medical qualification from foreign institutions and wish to practice medicine in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate Schedule

  • Application start date: September 1, 2025 (10:00 AM)
  • Application deadline: September 30, 2025 (6:00 PM)

The NMC has also provided official email addresses for applicants to make inquiries regarding the status of their eligibility applications:

This announcement comes shortly after the NBEMS released the FMGE June 2025 scorecards, following the results declared on August 13, 2025. This session saw a significant drop in the pass percentage, with only 18.61% of candidates qualifying the exam. An estimated 30,000 candidates failed to clear the test, raising fresh concerns about the preparedness of foreign medical graduates.

The NMC is expected to release further details about the FMGE December 2025 examination dates in the coming weeks.

Last updated on 27 Aug 2025
12:54 PM
National Medical Commission (NMC) Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)
Similar stories
UPSC

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2025 Timetable Issued at upsc.gov.in- Check Detailed Schedule Ins. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Registration Window Opens Tomorrow- Check Important Dates Here

WB NEET UG 2025

WBMCC Begins WB NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Registration at wbmcc.nic.in- Link t. . .

IBPS

IBPS Clerk Application 2025 Edit Window Opens on Sept 2; Read Official Notice Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2025 Timetable Issued at upsc.gov.in- Check Detailed Schedule Ins. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Registration Window Opens Tomorrow- Check Important Dates Here

WB NEET UG 2025

WBMCC Begins WB NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Registration at wbmcc.nic.in- Link t. . .

IBPS

IBPS Clerk Application 2025 Edit Window Opens on Sept 2; Read Official Notice Inside

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test

BSEH To Declare HTET Result 2025 Soon at bseh.org.in- Read Latest Updates Inside

GATE

GATE 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow, August 28; Exam Scheduled for February

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality