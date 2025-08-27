NMC Opens Applications for FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate from September 1

Summary Candidates aspiring to appear for the upcoming FMGE December 2025 session must obtain this certificate, which is a mandatory requirement to register for the screening test According to the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the NMC, the application window will remain open until September 30, 2025 (6:00 PM)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced that applications for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2025 eligibility certificate will open on September 1, 2025. Candidates aspiring to appear for the upcoming FMGE December 2025 session must obtain this certificate, which is a mandatory requirement to register for the screening test.

According to the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the NMC, the application window will remain open until September 30, 2025 (6:00 PM). Applicants can submit their forms online via the official NMC website — nmc.org.in.

The FMGE, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), is a licensing examination for Indian citizens or Overseas Citizens of India who have earned their primary medical qualification from foreign institutions and wish to practice medicine in India.

FMGE 2025 Eligibility Certificate Schedule

Application start date: September 1, 2025 (10:00 AM)

Application deadline: September 30, 2025 (6:00 PM)

The NMC has also provided official email addresses for applicants to make inquiries regarding the status of their eligibility applications:

This announcement comes shortly after the NBEMS released the FMGE June 2025 scorecards, following the results declared on August 13, 2025. This session saw a significant drop in the pass percentage, with only 18.61% of candidates qualifying the exam. An estimated 30,000 candidates failed to clear the test, raising fresh concerns about the preparedness of foreign medical graduates.

The NMC is expected to release further details about the FMGE December 2025 examination dates in the coming weeks.