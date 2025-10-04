NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Admission: NMC Directs Medical Colleges to Submit Data; Deadline & Instructions

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Oct 2025
11:55 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), under the National Medical Commission (NMC), has instructed all medical colleges and postgraduate institutes to submit admission details for super speciality (SS) courses filled through the NEET SS 2024 examination.
The directive emphasises that all admissions must strictly follow merit and transparency, in line with existing regulations.

The Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), under the National Medical Commission (NMC), has instructed all medical colleges and postgraduate institutes to submit admission details for super speciality (SS) courses filled through the NEET SS 2024 examination. The directive emphasises that all admissions must strictly follow merit and transparency, in line with existing regulations.

In an official communication, PGMEB cautioned that any violation of the admission process could lead to the discharge of the concerned students and legal action against the respective institutions. To ensure compliance, all medical colleges and institutions must upload admission details online through the NMC portal. The Student Admission Online Monitoring System will remain open until October 15, 2025, and no further entries will be allowed beyond this deadline.

The NMC has clarified that colleges must use their existing login IDs to access the portal under the “College Login” section on the official website. Login credentials are case-sensitive, and institutions have been reminded to ensure accuracy while entering data. The Commission has also made it clear that hard copies of admission data will not be accepted, and only the information uploaded through the portal will be considered valid for monitoring purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The data submitted will be reflected on the NMC website, displaying the details of students admitted to SS courses. If any institution fails to upload the required information within the stipulated timeline, the names of its admitted students will not appear on the NMC’s website, and responsibility will rest solely on the college.

In addition to the institutions, the Directorates of Medical Education (DME) of all States and Union Territories have been instructed to send details of admissions in their jurisdictions via email within two weeks of the admission deadline.

The NMC reiterated that the onus of submitting accurate and authentic information lies entirely with the concerned college or institute. In cases where incorrect or misleading details are provided, the Commission reserves the right to initiate legal or regulatory action.

By tightening the admission reporting process, the NMC aims to maintain fairness, accountability, and transparency in postgraduate medical education across the country.

Last updated on 04 Oct 2025
11:56 AM
NEET SS 2024 NEET SS National Medical Commission (NMC) Admissions
Similar stories
BSc

BSc Admissions 2025: Agriculture Now Accepted as Intermediate Subject Under ICAR Quot. . .

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out, Final Result Today - Direct Link

NEET PG 2025

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Reopens - Eligibility and Barred Candidates . . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 City Slip 2025 Released - Admit Card and Latest Exam Up. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
BSc

BSc Admissions 2025: Agriculture Now Accepted as Intermediate Subject Under ICAR Quot. . .

Karnataka PGCET 2025

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out, Final Result Today - Direct Link

NEET PG 2025

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Reopens - Eligibility and Barred Candidates . . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 City Slip 2025 Released - Admit Card and Latest Exam Up. . .

MAHA TET

MAHA TET 2025 Application Deadline Extended - Check Revised Date and Registration Ste. . .

AIIMS NORCET 2025

AIIMS NORCET 9 Mains Result 2025 Out - Check Link, Merit List and Qualifying Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality