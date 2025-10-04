NEET SS 2024 Admission: NMC Directs Medical Colleges to Submit Data; Deadline & Instructions

Summary The Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), under the National Medical Commission (NMC), has instructed all medical colleges and postgraduate institutes to submit admission details for super speciality (SS) courses filled through the NEET SS 2024 examination. The directive emphasises that all admissions must strictly follow merit and transparency, in line with existing regulations.

The Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), under the National Medical Commission (NMC), has instructed all medical colleges and postgraduate institutes to submit admission details for super speciality (SS) courses filled through the NEET SS 2024 examination. The directive emphasises that all admissions must strictly follow merit and transparency, in line with existing regulations.

In an official communication, PGMEB cautioned that any violation of the admission process could lead to the discharge of the concerned students and legal action against the respective institutions. To ensure compliance, all medical colleges and institutions must upload admission details online through the NMC portal. The Student Admission Online Monitoring System will remain open until October 15, 2025, and no further entries will be allowed beyond this deadline.

The NMC has clarified that colleges must use their existing login IDs to access the portal under the “College Login” section on the official website. Login credentials are case-sensitive, and institutions have been reminded to ensure accuracy while entering data. The Commission has also made it clear that hard copies of admission data will not be accepted, and only the information uploaded through the portal will be considered valid for monitoring purposes.

The data submitted will be reflected on the NMC website, displaying the details of students admitted to SS courses. If any institution fails to upload the required information within the stipulated timeline, the names of its admitted students will not appear on the NMC’s website, and responsibility will rest solely on the college.

In addition to the institutions, the Directorates of Medical Education (DME) of all States and Union Territories have been instructed to send details of admissions in their jurisdictions via email within two weeks of the admission deadline.

The NMC reiterated that the onus of submitting accurate and authentic information lies entirely with the concerned college or institute. In cases where incorrect or misleading details are provided, the Commission reserves the right to initiate legal or regulatory action.

By tightening the admission reporting process, the NMC aims to maintain fairness, accountability, and transparency in postgraduate medical education across the country.