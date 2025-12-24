NEET PG 2025 Revised Schedule for AIQ and State Quota Out; When Will Round 3 Begin?

Summary The National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially announced the revised counselling schedule for NEET PG 2025 Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Round. According to the NMC notification, the counselling process will be conducted in a phased manner to ensure timely admissions and accurate data sharing between authorities.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially announced the revised counselling schedule for NEET PG 2025 Round 3 admissions under the All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities, and State Quota for the academic year 2025–26. As per the notified timeline, AIQ, Deemed and Central University counselling for round 3 will commence on December 26, 2025, while state-level counselling will begin from January 2, 2026.

According to the NMC notification, the counselling process will be conducted in a phased manner to ensure timely admissions and accurate data sharing between authorities. Medical colleges have also been instructed to coordinate with the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) and the NMC within 15 days of the notice if any discrepancies related to seats or counselling data are identified. This step aims to maintain transparency and avoid inconsistencies during the allotment process.

For NEET PG 2025 round 3 counselling registration, eligible candidates will be required to visit the official counselling portal and complete the online registration process. Applicants must submit their personal information, contact details, category and other required particulars, followed by payment of the prescribed counselling fee to complete the registration successfully. Only registered candidates will be considered for seat allotment in the third round.

As per the detailed schedule, AIQ, Deemed and Central Universities round 3 counselling will be conducted from December 26, 2025, to January 2, 2026, with the last date of joining set as January 11, 2026. The sharing of joined candidates’ data by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled for January 12, 2026. In parallel, state counselling authorities will conduct round 3 counselling from January 2 to January 11, 2026, with the last date of joining fixed as January 17, 2026. State DMEs and counselling authorities will share joined candidates’ data between January 18 and January 19, 2026.

The stray vacancy round for AIQ, Deemed and Central Universities will take place from January 15 to January 21, 2026, while the state stray vacancy round is scheduled from January 21 to January 24, 2026. For both AIQ and state quotas, the final deadline for joining allotted seats is January 31, 2026.

Candidates planning to participate in NEET PG counselling 2025 round 3 can register by visiting mcc.nic.in, selecting the PG Medical counselling tab, and clicking on the round 3 registration link under the candidate activities section. Applicants must log in using their NEET PG 2025 roll number and password, complete the registration form, make the required payment, and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC and state counselling websites for updates.