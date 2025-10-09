National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 Released for Class 10, 12; Download at sdmis.nios.ac.in

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Oct 2025
15:04 PM

Summary
Candidates can now download their NIOS Admit Card 2025 from the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in
The exams will be conducted in a single shift, typically from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, with some papers scheduled from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing in the upcoming October–November 2025 exams. Candidates can now download their NIOS Admit Card 2025 from the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

According to the official date sheet, the theory exams for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) students will begin on October 14 and conclude on November 18, 2025. The exams will be conducted in a single shift, typically from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, with some papers scheduled from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

NIOS Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official NIOS website: sdmis.nios.ac.in
  2. Click on the ‘NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 for Class 10, 12’ link on the homepage
  3. A new login page will open
  4. Enter your enrolment number and other required details
  5. Click Submit
  6. Your admit card will appear on the screen
  7. Download and print a hard copy for exam day use

Students are advised to verify all details on the admit card, including exam dates, subject codes, and exam centre information. Entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without a valid hall ticket and a valid photo ID.

NIOS has also stated that the results of the October–November 2025 exams are expected to be declared within seven weeks from the last date of the examination. The results will be available online on the NIOS website, and no individual queries regarding the exact date of result declaration will be entertained.

The NIOS exams provide flexible learning opportunities to lakhs of students across India, especially for those unable to attend regular schooling. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and exam-related notifications.

Last updated on 09 Oct 2025
15:05 PM
