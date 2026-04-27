Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)

JPSC Cancels JET 2024 Exams at Two Jharkhand Centres Over Paper Shortage, Readability Issues

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Apr 2026
13:45 PM

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Summary
Tensions briefly flared at the Bokaro centre, where candidates reportedly protested after question papers fell short
Bokaro Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena said authorities responded promptly upon receiving information about the disruption

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on Sunday cancelled two papers of the Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET)-2024 at separate examination centres following reports of insufficient question papers and readability problems, officials said.

The affected examinations were held at centres in Bokaro district and Ranchi. According to the commission, the Education paper (Code-009) was cancelled at Sardar Patel Public School in Bokaro, while the Oriya paper (Code-023) was cancelled at ASTVS District CM School of Excellence in Ranchi.

In an official statement, the commission said the decision was taken due to “insufficient question papers and readability issues.” It further added that fresh dates for the cancelled examinations would be announced separately.

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Tensions briefly flared at the Bokaro centre, where candidates reportedly protested after question papers fell short. Police personnel were deployed to manage the situation. Bokaro Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena said authorities responded promptly upon receiving information about the disruption.

“As soon as we received the information, we reached the spot. The candidates were demanding cancellation of the exam as question papers were insufficient,” he said.

The commission has assured candidates that further updates regarding the rescheduled examinations will be communicated in due course.

Last updated on 27 Apr 2026
13:46 PM
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Jharkhand government
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