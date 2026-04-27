MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 Release Date Announced; Multiple Access Options Available

Summary Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to access their results online through the official websites, including mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com The Class 12 board examinations were conducted between February 9 and March 16, 2026

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will announce the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination results on April 29, 2026. Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to access their results online through the official websites, including mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

In addition to the official portals, the board has provided alternative methods for students to check their results. Candidates can access their scores via SMS services and through the DigiLocker platform, ensuring wider accessibility.

For those preferring offline access, MBSE has arranged for results to be available at its main office in Chaltlang, as well as at the regional office in Lunglei. The board has also announced that printed result booklets will be available for purchase. Students can make result-related enquiries via official telephone numbers during standard office hours.

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The Class 12 board examinations were conducted between February 9 and March 16, 2026.

MBSE HSSLC Result 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps to access their results online:

Visit the official MBSE website or results portal

Click on the link titled “HSSLC Result 2026” on the homepage

Enter roll number and registration number

Submit the details to view the scorecard

Download and print the provisional marksheet for reference

Students are advised to verify all details on their scorecards and keep a printed copy for immediate use until official certificates are issued.