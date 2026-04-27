IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur Launches Fellowship for JAM 2026 Top Rankers! Eligibility and DPEF Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Apr 2026
13:45 PM
IIT Kharagpur

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Summary
IIT Kharagpur has introduced a new fellowship scheme aimed at recognising top performers of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026.
The initiative, titled the Director’s Platinum Jubilee Excellence Fellowship (DPEF), seeks to attract high-achieving students to postgraduate science programmes.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has introduced a new fellowship scheme aimed at recognising top performers (ranks 1-50) of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026. The initiative, titled the Director’s Platinum Jubilee Excellence Fellowship (DPEF), seeks to attract high-achieving students to postgraduate science programmes and promote research-oriented academic growth.

Under the fellowship, selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 for a duration of two years. In addition, beneficiaries will be awarded a summer internship grant of ₹60,000, enabling them to gain early exposure to research and practical learning opportunities.

According to the institute, the fellowship is part of a broader strategy to encourage academic excellence and strengthen the pipeline of future researchers in science and technology. The programme not only provides financial assistance but also focuses on equipping students with hands-on research experience that complements their academic curriculum.

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The summer internship component is designed to help students engage in research projects aligned with their field of study. This exposure is expected to enhance their understanding of scientific concepts and prepare them for advanced studies and research careers.

The MSc programmes at IIT Kharagpur cover a range of core science disciplines, including physics, chemistry, mathematics, geology, and biosciences. These programmes are structured with a strong research focus and provide access to advanced laboratory facilities, making them a stepping stone for higher education, including PhD programmes within the IIT system.

Admissions to the two-year MSc. and integrated MSc-PhD programmes are conducted through the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM), which is organised annually by different IITs on a rotational basis under a joint admission framework.

The institute has also outlined key guidelines for admitted students. Candidates are required to pay the prescribed tuition and other fees at the time of admission and at the beginning of each semester. IIT Kharagpur retains the authority to cancel admission in cases of unsatisfactory academic performance, irregular attendance, or disciplinary violations. Additionally, students admitted through the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced to certain programmes may be eligible for branch changes or interdisciplinary shifts, subject to institutional rules.

With the introduction of the DPEF, IIT Kharagpur aims to further strengthen its academic ecosystem by attracting meritorious students and fostering a culture of innovation and research excellence.

Last updated on 27 Apr 2026
13:46 PM
IIT Kharagpur Fellowship IIT JAM 2026 Joint Admission Test for Masters
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