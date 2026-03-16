NIOS ODE Result 2026 Out for Class 10, 12: Rechecking/Re-evaluation Portal Opens; All Links

Summary The National Institute of Open Schooling has announced the NIOS On-Demand Examination (ODE) Result 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. Candidates who appeared for the on-demand examinations can now check and download their results from the official website - results.nios.ac.in.

The National Institute of Open Schooling has announced the NIOS On-Demand Examination (ODE) Result 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. Candidates who appeared for the on-demand examinations can now check and download their results from the official website - results.nios.ac.in.

According to the official data released by the institute, a total of 539 students registered for the Class 10 on-demand examination in 2026. Meanwhile, 1,695 candidates had registered for the Class 12 on-demand examination conducted under the NIOS system. Students who appeared for these examinations can access their results online by entering the required details on the official portal.

The NIOS On-Demand Examination system allows students to appear for exams at a time of their choice rather than waiting for scheduled board examinations. With the declaration of the results, candidates can now review their performance and download the scorecard for future academic or professional purposes.

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Steps to Check NIOS ODE Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results online. First, visit the official website at results.nios.ac.in. On the homepage, locate and click on the link titled “On-Demand Examination Result.” After selecting the link, candidates must enter their enrollment number and submit the details. The result will then be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download and save a copy of the result for future reference.

In addition to releasing the results, the institute has also opened the rechecking and re-evaluation facility for students who wish to review their answer scripts. Candidates who want to apply for rechecking or re-evaluation must submit their request online by entering their enrollment number and paying the applicable fee for each subject.

For the secondary course (Class 10) as well as the senior secondary course (Class 12), the rechecking fee has been set at ₹400 per subject, while the re-evaluation fee is ₹1,200 per subject. Apart from these charges, an additional online processing fee of ₹50 will also be applicable for each request.

Students who wish to apply for rechecking or re-evaluation are advised to carefully review the instructions on the official portal and submit their applications within the specified timeline to ensure their requests are processed.

Find the direct links: result and re-check/re-evaluate