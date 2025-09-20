New Dates Announced for ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Exams 2025 in Nepal, To Begin October 5

Summary Candidates can access the updated timetable on the official ICAI website — icai.org ICAI has also confirmed that the admit cards already issued will remain valid for the rescheduled dates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a revised schedule for the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations that were earlier postponed in Kathmandu City, Nepal. Candidates can access the updated timetable on the official ICAI website — icai.org.

According to the official notice, the rescheduled exams will be conducted at the same examination centre, which is D.A.V. Sushil Kedia Vishwa Bharati Higher Secondary School, located in Jawalakhel, Lalitpur, Kathmandu. The exams will begin from October 5, 2025, and conclude on October 11, 2025.

ICAI CA Inter, Final Exams 2025: Schedule For Nepal

ADVERTISEMENT

October 5: Intermediate (Group I) Paper-3 – Taxation

October 6: Final (Group II) Paper-4 – Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation

October 7: Intermediate (Group II) Paper-4 – Cost and Management Accounting

October 8: Final (Group II) Paper-5 – Indirect Tax Laws

October 9: Intermediate (Group II) Paper-5 – Auditing and Ethics

October 10: Final (Group II) Paper-6 – Integrated Business Solution

October 11: Intermediate (Group II) Paper-6 – Financial Management & Strategic Management

The timing for all papers will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST). However, for CA Final Paper-6 (Integrated Business Solution), the paper will be held from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM (IST).

ICAI has also confirmed that the admit cards already issued will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. No new admit cards will be issued for the revised schedule.

Candidates are also advised that no changes will be made to the exam schedule in case any of the rescheduled dates are declared a public holiday by the Central Government, State Government, or local authorities.

For regular updates and notifications, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website.