NEET UG 2025 Topper List OUT at neet.nta.nic.in- Mahesh Kumar From Rajasthan Secures AIR 1

Summary Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan has secured the All-India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2025 The agency shared the list of the top 100 candidates based on their scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 today. The agency has also released the toppers list, cut-off along with the results. Candidates will be able to download the NEET UG results 2025 through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan has secured the All-India Rank 1. Utkarsh Awadhiya, Krishang Joshi, Mrinal Kishore Jha and Avika Aggarwal are among those who secured top ranks in NEET UG 2025 results.

The medical entrance test was held on May 4, 2025, in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam. This year, 22,09,318 medical aspirants appeared for the NEET UG 2025 exam, and 12,36,531 candidates declared qualified.

The agency shared the list of the top 100 candidates based on their scores. It also released separate lists for the top 20 female candidates and the top 20 male candidates. NEET UG 2025 toppers list also includes category-wise details for Unreserved, Other Backwards Classes–Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates.

NEET UG Toppers 2025

Mahesh Kumar- AIR 1 (Rajasthan)

Utkarsh Awadhiya- AIR 2 (Madhya Pradesh)

Krishang Joshi- AIR 3 (Maharashtra)

Mrinal Kishore Jha- AIR 4 (Delhi-NCT)

Avika Aggarwal- AIR 5 (Delhi-NCT)

Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani- AIR 6 (Gujarat)

Keshav Mittal- AIR 7 (Punjab)

Jha Bhavya Chirag- AIR 8 (Gujarat)

Harsh Kedawat- AIR 9 (Delhi-NCT)

Aarav Agrawal- AIR 10 (Maharashtra)

NEET UG Result 2025: Steps to check

Go to neet.nta.nic.in Open the NEET UG 2025 result link displayed on the home page Enter your login details Submit and check the result

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will now begin the All India Quota counselling for NEET UG 2025.