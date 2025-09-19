MCC

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Results to Remain Unchanged: MCC Confirms

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Sep 2025
12:41 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
MCC confirmed that the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results, declared on September 18, will remain unchanged despite earlier reports suggesting a revision
Candidates must report to their allotted colleges and confirm MBBS admission by September 25

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has confirmed that the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results, declared on September 18, will remain unchanged despite earlier reports suggesting a revision.

Earlier, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had put the reporting process on hold after a government medical college reportedly submitted double the number of available seats by mistake. However, following a detailed review, the MCC has clarified:

“In supersession to earlier notice it is hereby clarified that the result remains unchanged... Candidates are advised to download the allotment letter and proceed for reporting as per the schedule without any change.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates must report to their allotted colleges and confirm MBBS admission by September 25.

The allotment results were finalized after addressing all grievances submitted by aspirants via the official portal before 10:00 AM on September 18.

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Key Takeaways

  • 2,420 seats were upgraded in this round.
  • Top scorers largely retained their original seats.

Additionally, MCC has updated the overall NEET UG seat matrix, with a net addition of 6,850 new MBBS seats, though over 1,000 seats were removed due to non-renewals or regulatory issues.

Last updated on 19 Sep 2025
12:43 PM
MCC NEET UG 2025 NEET UG
Similar stories
TNPSC

TNPSC Group 4 Prelims 2025 Results Awaited; Check Updates at tnpsc.gov.in

APPSC

APPSC Invites Applications for 413 Junior Engineer Posts; Apply by October 10

Bihar STET

Bihar STET 2025 Registration Begins - Application Steps, Fee and Exam Dates

IIM Kozhikode

IIM Kozhikode to Close CAT 2025 Registration Tomorrow; Apply Link Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TNPSC

TNPSC Group 4 Prelims 2025 Results Awaited; Check Updates at tnpsc.gov.in

APPSC

APPSC Invites Applications for 413 Junior Engineer Posts; Apply by October 10

Bihar STET

Bihar STET 2025 Registration Begins - Application Steps, Fee and Exam Dates

IIM Kozhikode

IIM Kozhikode to Close CAT 2025 Registration Tomorrow; Apply Link Inside

Punjab government

Punjab Clarifies 1% NEET UG 2025 Quota for J&K Migrants in Private Medical Colleges

Staff Selection Commission

Lakhs of Candidates Wait as SSC MTS 2025 Admit Card Release Gets Delayed Just Before . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality