NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Results to Remain Unchanged: MCC Confirms

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has confirmed that the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results, declared on September 18, will remain unchanged despite earlier reports suggesting a revision.

Earlier, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had put the reporting process on hold after a government medical college reportedly submitted double the number of available seats by mistake. However, following a detailed review, the MCC has clarified:

“In supersession to earlier notice it is hereby clarified that the result remains unchanged... Candidates are advised to download the allotment letter and proceed for reporting as per the schedule without any change.”

Candidates must report to their allotted colleges and confirm MBBS admission by September 25.

The allotment results were finalized after addressing all grievances submitted by aspirants via the official portal before 10:00 AM on September 18.

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Key Takeaways

2,420 seats were upgraded in this round.

Top scorers largely retained their original seats.

Additionally, MCC has updated the overall NEET UG seat matrix, with a net addition of 6,850 new MBBS seats, though over 1,000 seats were removed due to non-renewals or regulatory issues.