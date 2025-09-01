NEET UG 2025: AACCC Round 1 Counselling Registration Closes Today at aaccc.gov.in- Check Dates Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply for AACCC counselling on the official website, aaccc.gov.in As per the official schedule, the registration window will remain open till 2:00 PM, while the fee payment facility will close at 5:00 PM

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) is set to conclude the registrations for round 1 of NEET UG counselling 2025 for all India quota seats today, September 1. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for AACCC counselling on the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the registration window will remain open till 2:00 PM, while the fee payment facility will close at 5:00 PM. Candidates can fill and lock their choices of courses and institutions until 11:55 PM tonight.

AACCC NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2025: Important Dates

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration Closes September 1, 2025 (2:00 PM)

Fee Payment Ends September 1, 2025 (5:00 PM)

Choice Filling & Locking Ends September 1, 2025 (11:55 PM)

Seat Allotment Result (Round 1) September 4, 2025

Reporting to Allotted Institutes September 5 – 12, 2025

Verification of Joined Candidates September 13 – 14, 2025

The counselling process is being conducted for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses under Government, Government-Aided, Central Universities, Deemed Universities, and National Institutes. It also includes BPharm (Ayurveda) seats under ITRA, Jamnagar.

Important Guidelines

Ensure all information entered during AACCC counselling is accurate and matches NEET UG registration details. Pre-filled data from NEET will be used.

All admissions are conducted online. During physical reporting, candidates must request the online-generated provisional admission letter from the institution to confirm legitimate online admission.

Any discrepancies or misinformation may lead to disqualification from the counselling process.

The seat allotment results for Round 1 will be announced on September 4, and selected candidates must report to their allotted institutions between September 5 and 12, with verification to follow.