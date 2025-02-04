NEET SS 2025: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in- Know Important Dates Here

Summary As per the schedule, the NEET SS exam will be held on March 29 and 30 Applicants must note that a NEET SS demo will be conducted from March 20 on the official website to familiarise them with the computer-based test (CBT)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) commences the registration for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS 2024) today, February 4 on the official website- natboard.edu.in.

As per the schedule, the NEET SS exam will be held on March 29 and 30. The deadline to apply for NEET SS 2025 is till February 24.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) decided not to conduct the NEET SS 2024 last year as the “admissions for the academic year 2021 for MD, MS and DNB courses were held only in January to May 2022.” All DM, MCh courses offered in the country including all private medical colleges, universities, and deemed universities, Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions will be filled through the NEET SS score.

Applicants must note that a NEET SS demo will be conducted from March 20 on the official website to familiarise them with the computer-based test (CBT).

NEET SS 2025: Important Dates

Application form- February 4 at 3 pm

Registration last date- February 24 till 11:55 pm

Edit window for all candidates- February 27 to March 3

Final edit window to rectify deficient, incorrect images- March 11 to 13

Admit card release- March 25

Exam date- March 29 and 30

Cut off and results- April 30