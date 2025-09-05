NEET PG 2025: MCC Expected to Release Counselling Dates Shortly- Read Key Details Here

Summary The counselling was anticipated to begin on or after September 5, but a Supreme Court petition seeking greater transparency in the process has delayed the official announcement The NEET PG 2025 results were declared on August 19, following the release of the official answer key, based on which the merit list was prepared

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to announce the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule shortly, as candidates await dates for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The counselling was anticipated to begin on or after September 5, but a Supreme Court petition seeking greater transparency in the process has delayed the official announcement. The plea has now been adjourned to next week, further extending the wait for a confirmed timeline.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a clarification ahead of the counselling process. It stated that medical colleges are not required to seek fresh recognition for their seats this year. However, they must submit their Annual Disclosure Reports and course-wise fee details, in line with existing regulations.

The NEET PG 2025 results were declared on August 19, following the release of the official answer key, based on which the merit list was prepared.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website (mcc.nic.in) for the latest updates on the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule and further notifications.